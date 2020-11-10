1/1
Margaret Barty (Graham) MARK
Suddenly at home on Friday, November 6, 2020, Margaret passed away peacefully in her 95th year. Predeceased by loving husband Steve, mother and father, Margaret and Thomas Graham and by her three siblings. Loved and missed by children Stephen (Cheryl), Allan (Donna), Janice, Darlene (Chuck), Gary (Liz) and Dianne (Fred). Nana to Stephen, Jacquie and Kate and great nana to Jayson, Wyatt, Brock, Maggie and Bryar. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews, special friend Pat, cousin Helen, church family at St. Michael's Anglican Church, Hamilton and baseball buddy Sandy. The family would like to thank PSWs Marge and Genia and nurses Sandy and Marion for their exceptional care they gave mom and also Dr. Leggatt and Dr. McKenna. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Wednesday, November 11 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A Private Funeral Service will be held with burial to follow at Mount Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society or to St. Michael's Anglican Church would be appreciated. In accordance with provincial regulations, masks and physical distancing are mandatory. Due to capacity restrictions you may be requested to wait. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca "Mom we love you and rest in peace"


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 10, 2020.
