Margaret (Uithol) Caffery
1924-09-22 - 2020-06-30
Peacefully on June 30, 2020 surrounded by her daughters, Margaret was called to her Lord and Saviour. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God gave her peace. Reunited with her loving husband, John. Predeceased by her parents, Jan and Lena Uithol, her six brothers and four sisters. Survived by sister Prina (Hennie) Schoonhein. Margaret was blessed with a large and loving family of nine children: Thelma (late Ross) Sabourin, Sylvia (late Leo) Galli, Patrick, Virginia Barry, Helen, June (Ian) Barry, Noreen (Denis) Mailloux, Tina (Tony) Fallucco and Karen (Terry) DeMedeiros, 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Born in Mijdrecht The Netherlands, Margaret came to Canada with John in 1946 to begin their new life together. Margaret's biggest accomplishment was being a mother and raising nine children with love, humour and patience. She shared her strong Christian faith with her children and others and encouraged them to explore the beauty of the Gospel. Survived by many nieces and nephews in Holland and California. Due to covid-19, a private family service was held. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 3, 2020.
