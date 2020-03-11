|
1933-2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jane at the age of 86 years on Thursday, March 5th. Jane was born in New Liskeard and then moved to Hamilton to train as a Registered Nurse, where she caught the eye of her husband of 63 years, Dr. Edward "Ted" Chagnon in the halls of the Hamilton General Hospital. They both graduated in 1955 and married in 1956.
Predeceased by her brother Don Perrin and his wife Fran, her sister Lois McAsh and husband John and is survived by her brother Ralph Perrin (Lucy) and brother-in-law, Bob Chagnon (Jean). Jane was a loving and wonderful mother to Bev Blayney (Dennis), Paul (Karen), Jim (Kim) and Jan Ackles (Blair), adored by her grandchildren Chad (Melissa), Laura (Ben), Ryan (Sydney), Dan, Owen and Scott (Julia), and will be fondly remembered by David and Doug Blayney. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews and many close life-long friends.
Jane took time away from her nursing career to raise their four children, and then returned to nursing for a private practice in Hamilton, finishing her career in Ted's family practice until their retirement.
With the care and compassion of a nurse, Jane lived an active life unselfishly thinking of others first and was known for her easy-going personality. Jane was a long-time member of the Stoney Creek United Church and in later years became a member of East Plains United. For 25 years, Jane was a member of the Glendale Golf and Country Club, along with Ted, and after retirement they spent winters in Florida (Jane scored a hole-in-one at Glendale and in Florida). She enjoyed many ski trips with family and friends, was exceptional at many different crafts, played in various bridge groups and was a dedicated volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Sheila Middlebrook for her years of care, to Janine and the LHIN girls, Dr. Ragonetti, Pryanna and her caring staff at Tansley Woods and Dr. Karnis and staff at Wellington Park in Burlington for their exceptional care and compassion during Jane's final weeks.
Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at a later date. For those who wish, a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020