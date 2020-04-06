Home

Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Margaret COCKS Obituary
Passed away peacefully, at St. Joseph's Hospital on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved wife and best friend of Cam for 62 years. Marg will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by Craig Brown, Jane Ventrcek and by her many other friends. Cremation has taken place. Due to current events, a private family graveside service has been held. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 6, 2020
