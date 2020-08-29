Margaret Costabile

Suddenly at home on August 26, 2020 in her 80th year. Predeceased by Walter Rychel & Michael Costabile. Loving mother of Richard, Helen (Kevin), Kristine (Pat). Loving grandmother to Jamie, Alexander, and Kolleen. Survived by her brother, sister and family in Poland. Margaret will be remembered for her deep love of family and tending to her garden with love. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at St.Joseph's nephrology department and to all the first responders. A private family service will be taking place at Friscolanti Funeral Home, to leave a message of condolence please visit www.friscolanti.com
. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family.