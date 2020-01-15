|
|
It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Pearl on Monday, December 9, 2019, in her 90th year to join her dearly loved husband David Smith and sister Carol Leishman. Dear mother of Sandy and his wife Lori and Bill and his wife Susan. "Grannie" is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Ian, Graham, Alexander, Dawson, Carolyn and step-granddaughter Courtney. Pearl will be forever loved and deeply missed by all her family and friends. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at the Hamilton General Hospital for their care and kindness. The family will honour her life with a memorial service on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home, ROBINSON CHAPEL (King St. E. at Wellington) Hamilton, 905-522-2496 at 12:00 p.m. followed by a time of fellowship. If so desired, remembrances can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020