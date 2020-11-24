1/1
Suddenly and unexpectedly on November 21, 2020 with her family by her side, Margaret went to be with her Lord and Saviour. Sadly missed, with a broken heart by her beloved husband Tony of 63 years. Much loved mother by her daughters Linda (John), Antoinette (Jim), and Joanne (Sean) who loved her dearly. Proud grandmother to her five grandchildren, Nicole, Cassandra, Ryan, Carli and Nathan. Adored great-granddaughter, Ella Rose. Margaret will be sadly missed by her two surviving brothers, Ron and David Wahlman, brother-in-law Severin DiCecca (Phyllis), and sister's-in-law Angela DiCecca and Clara Wallman. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and church family. Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions for funerals only the immediate family will be in attendance for the Funeral Service which will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed with interment at Woodland Cemetery, Hamilton. Please join the family by watching the Service via a live stream (Recording will be available after on the same link if you are unavailable at that time). The family would appreciate no flowers but that Memorial donations be made to: Flamborough Baptist Church, marked "Dare to Believe". The church office number is 905-689-8476, if you need more details. Please find the live stream link and sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 24, 2020.
