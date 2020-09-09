1/1
Margaret DOWNEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Margaret (nee Bunn), wife of the late James (2010), at Maple Grove Place, Dunnville on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in her 91st year. Marg's greatest gift was her family Lois (Les) Lambert and Tim (Michelle) Downey. Marg was foster mother of Greg (Sharon) Coxon and Pam (the late Carlo) Antonello. Precious Grandma of Jeff (Crystal), Jerry (Christine), Ken (Nicole) Lambert and Aaron Downey, her great-grandchildren Keisha, Cody, Alicia, Taylor, Joshua, Jordon, Alexis and Austin and great great grandchildren Leila and Megan. Also loved by many nieces, nephews and many close friends. Predeceased by her parents Lionel and Inez Bunn, her sisters Cora and Betty and her brother Ray. We will miss her heart of gold and treasure the amazing person she was. Our world will never be the same, but she leaves behind family and friends that she loved unconditionally. Due to Covid 19, there will be a private family service. In keeping with Marg's wishes, cremation has taken place. If desired, donations to Dunnville Hospital Volunteer Association would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, Dunnville (905-774-7277). Heartfelt thanks to and the compassionate staff of Maple Grove Place for the care that Marg received, Aspen Apartments staff and Dr. Paul Cano of Smithville. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballard Minor Funeral Home
315 Broad Street East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1G4
905-774-7277
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ballard Minor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved