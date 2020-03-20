|
Peacefully at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 80, with her loving twin sister, Renee Crook by her side. Also loved by her sister, Jeanette Smith of Scotland. Dear Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Grateful thanks to all of the wonderful staff at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Margo's life will take place at a later date. Donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 20, 2020