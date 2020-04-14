|
|
Died peacefully at home on April 10th in her 91st year. Loved wife of George for 37 years. Loving mother of Mary-Beth Grills (Brian) & Drew Brady (Julie), step-mother of Brain Andrew (Brenda), Barry Andrew & Bonnie Smith (Bob). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Matthew Grills (Jenn), Joshua Grills (Kirsten), Kayla Stokes (Adam), Ryleigh Brady, Zack Brady, Jason Smith (Jen), Meagan Safiyari (Reza), Brandon Andrew (Charlene) & David Andrew (Shela). Peg also leaves behind her great-grandchildren Myah, Sophia, Skye, Lyra, Stellan, Tanner, Wyatt, Tesha, Matthew, Quinn & Louis, great-great-grandson Odin. Peg is survived by her three brothers Bob Menzies (Marion), Jack Menzies, Doug Menzies (Karen), sister Barb Cross, several nieces & nephews. Born in Innisville in the Ottawa Valley, attended Perth Collegiate & Ottawa Normal School. Began teaching in a one room schoolhouse in Lanark County at age 17, moving to Stoney Creek in 1952, she taught in the Wentworth County School Board until her retirement in 1986. She was a loyal member of Fifty United Church & a Life Member of the Women's Institute. A private burial will take place & a celebration of Peg's life will occur at a future date. Donations to Fifty United Church or West Lincoln Memorial Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020