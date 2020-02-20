Home

Margaret Edith DAVIDSON

Margaret Edith DAVIDSON Obituary
Finally at peace on February 17th at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas. Predeceased by her husband Bill and her brother Bill. She will be deeply missed by her children Mark and Lynn and daughter-in-law Sharlene. Loving gram to Traver (Vanessa), Matthew, Michael, Lucas and Tonya and great-gram to Chase. She will be missed by her many loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff on Trillium Lane at the Villa for their compassion and care. A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held on Sunday, March 1st at 1 p.m. at Dundas Baptist Church, 201 Governor's Road, Dundas. If so desired, donations to Dundas Baptist Church, the Parkinson's Society, or to St. Joseph's Villa would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020
