Margaret Eleanor OLMSTED
Peacefully at home on September 29, 2020 in her 94th year. Survived by daughter Joanne, grandchildren Lindsay (Jamie) and Joseph and niece Catherine Millar. Predeceased by husband Charles 2020, daughter Janet 2019, parents Reg and Eva Brown, and sister Donna Bailey September 29, 1951. Thanks to Peggy's physicians that provided her excellent care over the years: Drs Achong, Adachi, Kerr, Neimanis, Thomsen and Woo. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at the Macassa Day Program, they made Peggy and Charlie feel so welcome and special. Due to Covid 19, Peggy's pre-arranged body donation to McMaster's Anatomy Department was not to be. Cremation has taken place. No flowers please, Peggy's favourite charities were City Kids, SPCA or The Alzheimer's Society.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 9, 2020.
