Margaret Bain, age 70, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully at Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Beloved Wife of 46 years to Barrie. Loving Mother of Christine Bain (Dan Smith), Sarah Barnum (Rob), and Jason Bain (Nicole). Cherished Grandmother of Ava and Jack Ingram, Ella and Nathaniel Smith, Ella and Rory Barnum, and Anna and Bruce Bain. Margaret was predeceased by her parents John (1969) and Julia (1994) Townsend. Margaret was ordained as a minister with the United Church of Canada by the Toronto Conference in 1974. Margaret dedicated her career to serving congregations on Manitoulin Island, Hanover, and Hamilton. Since 1995, Margaret's passion was Interim Ministry as she led congregations through transition in Hamilton, Erie, and Niagara Presbyteries and held a position on the faculty of the Interim Ministry Network. Margaret loved crafting, camping, traveling and spending time with her family. A private family service will take place at Miller Funeral Chapel on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stedman Community Hospice or St. James United Church in Simcoe, at millerfuneralchapel.ca