Passed away at Macassa Lodge on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Theodore. Much loved mother of Carl, Tim, Brenda and their spouses. She will be greatly missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the staff of Macassa for all of their kind care. Cremation and a private family service have taken place.



