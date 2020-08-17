1/1
Margaret Ellen (Hains) MacDONALD
Passed away peacefully in her home with her sons by her side, at Billings Court Manor in Burlington, on August 15, 2020. Margaret, in her 82nd year, was the beloved wife of the late John MacDonald (2004). Loving mother of David (Peggy), Brian, and Paul (Tammy). Dear grandmother to Justin, Ian, Amy, Amanda, Vickie, Alana and Adam. Great grandmother of 7. Margaret is predeceased by her parents, Helen Paddison (1994), Ken (2005) and Lucille (2009) Hains, and her sister Terry (2019) Elliott. She will be remembered fondly by her sister Denise Jones (Bobby), her brother Terry Paddison (Berit) and brother-in-law, Howard Elliott. She will be missed by many other friends and extended family members. Thank you to the staff and PSW caregivers at Billings Court Manor. We appreciate everything you did for Margaret and for making her stay with you enjoyable. Thank you, a million times, over. Cremation has taken place as per Margaret's wishes. Until we meet again, "bye for now". www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
