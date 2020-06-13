Margaret Evis Dorothy Graham
1950-08-24 - 2020-06-10
With sadness in our hearts we announce the passing of Margaret (Mavis) into the arms of the Heavenly Father. Mavis leaves behind her three children; Crystal, Amber, and Christopher. She was Grandmother to seven grandchildren. Cremation will take place according to her wishes and the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. A special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at Juravinski hospital during this difficult time.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.
