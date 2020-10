Or Copy this URL to Share

Peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 97. Predeceased by her loving husband William and adored grandson Robert. She will be greatly missed by her two children, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A private family service was held with interment at Mountview Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 905-662-2948



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store