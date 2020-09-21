1/1
Margaret French
1925 - 2020
Age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Wentworth Heights, Hamilton, Ontario. Margaret was born on March 11, 1925 in Onondaga Township, Ontario. Loving wife of the late Mires French (2010). Cherished mother of Doug (Carol), and Gord (Lisa); lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Nicholas (Shannon), Shannon (Randy), and her great grandchildren Nathan and Lilly. Margaret will also be sadly missed by her sister, Isabel, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother Bruce and twin sister Esther. Margaret was fond of knitting and needlepoint and dedicated her life to the love and care of her family. Cremation has taken place, and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date to honour Margaret's life. Contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society¬¬. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thorpebrothersfh.com.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
