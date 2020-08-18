passed peacefully at Riverview Gardens in Chatham August 15, 2020 at the age of 93. A kind and generous soul, she will be lovingly re-united with her father Charles and her mother Kenzie (Ireland) Bailey along with her brother Edgar (Ted) Bailey. Margaret grew up in Mansfield and Alliston Ontario but spent most of her adult life in Hamilton and Burlington, Ontario. Margaret was an exceptional teacher who inspired and enriched the lives of her students for the majority of her career within the HWDSB. She was also an avid photographer who loved to capture in pictures her world travels. Margaret is survived by her nieces Deborah and Judith, nephew Richard, grand nieces Tanya, Jenna, Carly and Magen, aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be dearly missed, Margaret will be laid to rest at Alliston Union Cemetery, Alliston Ontario. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca