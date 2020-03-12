|
June 26, 1926 - March 10, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Margaret in her 94th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Marcel, son Mark and sister Lucy, she will be deeply missed by her daughters Linda Samek (Eugene Dietrich), Louise Comeau (Eldon), Sandra Moore (the late Gary) and son Tim Germain (Elizabeth). Margaret was incredibly proud of her 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and will be fondly remembered for her generous love and feisty spirit by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Avenue on Friday March 13, from 10am to 12pm. A Chapel service will be held in the funeral home at 12pm with interment at Lundy's Lane Cemetery in Niagara Falls to follow. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020