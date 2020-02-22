|
February 9, 1924 - February 16, 2020 Our Shining Star passed away gracefully at the age 96. Missed by daughter Lynda Gavey and predeceased by her treasured son Fred Gilbank and wife Lynn (1998). Also predeceased by husband Fred Gilbank (1984) and our dear James Tasker (2017). Grandmother (Gram) for Mark Gilbank and Christine, Kristen Gilbank and Mike Ansty, and, Lindsay Gavey and Paul Lemelin. Also proud of her 8 great grandchildren: Madelynn, Emma, Adam, Emily, James, Sarah, Katie and Arielle. Dear aunt of Les and Jean Jarvis, and dear friend to Carol Lang and family in UK. We will always be inspired by her independent nature, confidence, resilience, kindness and fierce unconditional love for her family. Friends were always greeted with a warm smile "Hi Lovie!" and a gentle hand. She opened our eyes to the little things, pointing out trees and flowers, making pictures of clouds, watching birds and wildlife. She was always up for a little mischief, a game of cards, cup of tea, and dancing, whether out for an evening with Jim or in every kitchen we ever gathered in. A sincere thanks to the staff of the United Mennonite Home, Vineland for their compassion and respect for Mom in her final year. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 11:30 am at The First Mennonite Church Vineland. In lieu of flowers a donation to a would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020