On February 13th, Margaret decided to hop on her bike to find her original Valentine, her sister Joyce, who left her in 1950 at the age of eight. After 85 years of being the best daughter, wife, mother, friend, grandmother and great-grandmother she could be, Margaret left at peace with a long life well lived, looking forward to being in a place without pain. She is pre-deceased by her parents Dorothy Stickland and Wilfred Harwood, husband 'Jack' (Howard) Hann, brother Ralph Harwood and companion Otto Varga. She leaves behind daughter Brenda McCafferty (Pat) and son Henry Hann (May); grandchildren Jennifer Gresch (Paul), Greg Hann (Leah) and Matt McCafferty; great-granddaughters Eliot and Charlotte Gresch; former daughter-in-law Kathy (Tuff) Hann and alternate son-in-law Kevin McCafferty. Also remembering her with love are many relatives in Windsor (Lloyd, Sheila, Shirley-Anne, Wendy and family), Michigan (Bobbie, Linda and families), California (Dennis [Wendy] and Josh McCafferty) and her friend of many years Marg Mason.
Margaret's life was full of a joyful busyness that included a long career as a homemaker, self-employed hairdresser, camper, square-dancer, roller-skater, golfer, world traveller and card shark. She lived it thoroughly in the same fashion she left this world: with humility, dignity and grace. Lately, she has assisted where she can with fellow residents at her home since 2015, the Meadowlands Retirement Residence, pursuing many activities with friends there.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the following for the wonderful and compassionate care Margaret has received: Nurse Linda McGregor of Meadowlands; Oncologist Dr. Clare Reade and Surgical Nurse Heidi; Clinical Nurse Specialist Deb Evans of Juravinski Hospital; Dr. Marianne Talman and RN Taryn Riley, her guides to the other side.
Margaret has been cremated and requested no formal service. Family and friends will make the time to celebrate her many gifts to us with laughter and tears on or about May 16, her birthday.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020