It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret Adams Harrison (nee Gaitens) announces her passing, peacefully at St. Josephs Hospital at the age of 83. Predeceased by her husband John and daughter Lenore. Margaret is survived by daughter Ruth of Ancaster and son Russell of Montreal. Loving grandmother to Michael and Bradley Willoughby, and Natalie Neiley. Margaret was a former employee of the Right House and member of St. Andrews United Church. Special thanks to staff at St. Josephs Hospital and St Josephs Villa in Dundas where she resided. Visitation will be held at the M A Clark and Sons Funeral Home, 567 Upper Wellington Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, March 3rd from 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral to be held on Wednesday, March 4th, at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at 700 Chapel Hill Road, Stoney Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada, would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020