Passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020, in Dundas, Ontario. One of ten siblings, Rita was born in Dublin, Ireland on September 5, 1929. Preceded in death by Raymond, her loving husband of fifty-nine years. Remembered by her children Peter (Jan) Hawley, Annette (Harry) Van Boxmeer, and Kevin (Jackie) Hawley; grandchildren Laura (Mike) Allen, Kyle (Claire) and Holly Van Boxmeer (Mathieu), Kristin (Jay) Griese, Keith, Emma and Aidan Hawley; and great-grandchildren Gavin, Lucas, Henry and Carys. Blessed with a beautiful singing voice and the gift of the gab, Rita, with Ray, enjoyed a large circle of friends everywhere they lived, in Hertfordshire, England, London and Bayfield, Ontario, Brooksville, Florida and, most recently, in St. Elizabeth Village, Hamilton. Her abiding faith and optimism ("If you can't have a laugh, what can you do?") kept Rita singing until the last. Certainly, the heavenly choir has a new soprano. There will be no visitation or memorial service at this time. If you would like to make a gift in Rita's memory, please consider the building fund for Margaret's Place Hospice at St. Joseph's Villa or the Lung Association. Many thanks to the caring staff at St Joseph's LTC, Dundas.