Passed away from cancer on February 17, 2020 in her 92nd year at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Born in Windsor, Ontario on the 14th of December 1928. Wife of late husband William George McKnight II, she is survived by her two sons William George McKnight III/wife Christine and David John McKnight/wife Cathy. She lived in Whitby for over 60 years. She will be dearly missed by her brothers and sister, 6 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, nieces and nephews. As per her wishes, she will be cremated. A celebration of her life will be planned later in April this year.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020