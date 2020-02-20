Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McKnight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Iona McKnight


1928 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Iona McKnight Obituary
Passed away from cancer on February 17, 2020 in her 92nd year at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Born in Windsor, Ontario on the 14th of December 1928. Wife of late husband William George McKnight II, she is survived by her two sons William George McKnight III/wife Christine and David John McKnight/wife Cathy. She lived in Whitby for over 60 years. She will be dearly missed by her brothers and sister, 6 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, nieces and nephews. As per her wishes, she will be cremated. A celebration of her life will be planned later in April this year.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -