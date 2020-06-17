Passed away peacefully at her home in Burlington on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 89. Predeceased by loving husband Ronald Ramsay (2015). Cherished and devoted mother of Mark Ramsay, Scott Ramsay (Sue) and Chris Ramsay (Donna). Proud grandmother of Brittney Ramsay. Dear aunt of Marie Holland, David Logan (Linda) and Michael Logan (Teresa), and their families. Predeceased by sister-in-law Sonia Crombleholme (2014) (William). Margaret will also be fondly remembered by the extended Wooldridge and Ramsay families. Special thank you to Dr. Kang, the nurses and support staff at JBH Cancer Clinic for their kindness and compassion. As per Margaret's wishes, a Graveside Service will held at Burlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. (50 person capacity). As an expression of sympathy, donation in memory of Margaret to the Joseph Brant Hospital Cancer Clinic would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 17, 2020.