Margaret Jane (Marnie) HIGSON
1926 - 2020
Daughter of Albert and Jane Hannah. Passed away peace- fully at Extendicare on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Loving mother of David (deceased) Gail (deceased), (Dale), Greg (Stephanie), Jimmy (Bev deceased) (Ann), Jeff (Kathy), Mark (Gloria), Danny (Carol). Sister of Ron (Peggy) (deceased), William (deceased), Irene (Bruce) (deceased), Victor (Sandra). Grandmother to 18 grand- children and 17 great-grand- children. Aunt to several nieces and nephews. An employee of McMaster University Medical Centre for 14 years. Marnie was very proud of the fact she was born on the same date as Queen Elizabeth April 21, 1926. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to all the staff at Extendicare Nursing Home for their kindness and care. A private family service was held on Friday, July 24th at M.A. Clark Funeral Home with burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Hamilton. If desired donations to Inasmuch House or Interval House would be appreciated.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 25, 2020.
