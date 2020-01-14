|
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side, at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital, Burlington on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 86. Margaret J. Jones (nee Sassall) was predeceased by her beloved husband Alan. Dear mother of Stuart (Heather) of Kingston and Sarah Farnworth (R.J.) of Ancaster. Cherished grandmother of Hannah, Weston and Nathan. The family wishes to thank the staff at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital for the care they provided. A Service of Remembrance took place at St. Luke's Anglican Church (1370 Elgin Street, Burlington) at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, January 13, 2020. A celebration of Margaret's life followed at The Poacher, 436 Pearl Street, Burlington, from 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. In keeping with Margaret's wishes, cremation will take place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Pancreatic Cancer Canada would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020