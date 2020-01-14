Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET JOAN JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side, at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital, Burlington on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 86. Margaret J. Jones (nee Sassall) was predeceased by her beloved husband Alan. Dear mother of Stuart (Heather) of Kingston and Sarah Farnworth (R.J.) of Ancaster. Cherished grandmother of Hannah, Weston and Nathan. The family wishes to thank the staff at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital for the care they provided. A Service of Remembrance took place at St. Luke's Anglican Church (1370 Elgin Street, Burlington) at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, January 13, 2020. A celebration of Margaret's life followed at The Poacher, 436 Pearl Street, Burlington, from 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. In keeping with Margaret's wishes, cremation will take place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Pancreatic Cancer Canada would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -