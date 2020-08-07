1/1
Margaret Joyce Linfield "Peg" (Woolfrey) Hall
age 92 passed peacefully in Waterdown, ON Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born January 27, 1928 in Greenspond, Nfld. Peg was the 3rd child of Wilfred and Ethel Woolfrey and is predeceased by husband John of 65 years, beloved daughter Kathryn "Kathy" and siblings Marion "Mal" Pitt, Gilbert "Jack" and Elizabeth "Bette" Mosey. Peg was a retired RN (Toronto General Hospital Class of 1950), a supportive wife, a loving mother and grandmother. An avid reader and lover of mysteries, a talented bridge player, incredible baker and cook. Peg was an accomplished knitter and was known for creating cheerful little creatures whom she sold at many bazaars over the years with all proceeds given to charities. Peg and John raised their children in Burlington, ON before moving to Markham, ON in 1977. In 1990 following John's retirement the two moved to Qualicum Beach, BC where Peg spent many hours tending her prize-winning Rhododendrons. 38 years were spent at their summer retreat in Lake of Bays, ON with many cross-country road trips from BC. The couple moved to Victoria, BC where their remaining years were spent together in the company of close friends at The Berwick Residence. In 2018 Peg returned to ON taking residence at Seasons Stoney Creek and Amica Dundas forming new friendships and enjoying the company of life long friends. Peg touched the hearts of many and will always be remembered as a kind lady with great wit and intellect. She is survived by her daughter Susan, Kingsburg, NS; son John (Heather), Waterdown, ON; much adored granddaughter Margaret "Meg" (Alex Mohr), Vancouver, BC and nieces, nephews and in laws in Canada and the USA. The family would like to thank the nursing care provided by St. Joseph's Healthcare, The Nurse Next Door and the PSWs from Saint Elizabeth Health Care. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Peg's life will be scheduled later. Donations in the memory of Peg may be made to The United Church of Canada, The Salvation Army or a charity of choice.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 7, 2020.
