Margaret Kathleen Cleaver (nee Hamburgh) passed away peacefully in her 97th year on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Margaret was a woman of great faith and had the kindest heart. She has been reunited with her late husband Harvey (1978), her sisters, and two sons. She was greatly loved by her children, Harvey, Margaret, late Frank (Donna), Susan (John), and late Russell (Brenda), 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and friends. Margaret will always be remembered by her treasured friend Marion Beattie. Thank you to those who took special care of Margaret at Willowgrove, Ancaster. Cremation has taken place. Mass and a private family interment will follow at White Chapel Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Good Shepherd Centre would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 5, 2020