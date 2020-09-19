1927-2020 Margaret Kaye passed away on September 14, 2020 from heart failure at the age of 92. She had one child, Jennifer, who was with her when she died. She is predeceased by: her husband Ronald Kaye; her brother Tom Middleton and wife Frances; her sister Joan Gorman and husband Robert; her parents John and Eliza Dulhanty; and all her friends. She lived at Idlewyld Manor long-term care home, where she was well cared for - a particular blessing during COVID times. We are immensely grateful to the Idlewyld staff for their kind support and professional approach. Over the last few weeks, Margaret has frequently been described as "feisty". Anyone who knew her at an earlier time in her life would agree. She held her own opinions and was not hesitant to express them. She had little patience for racism, sexism, homophobia, and other forms of discrimination. She didn't suffer fools gladly, and hated being talked down to by doctors, nurses, her daughter, or anyone else. She was a classic "Mama Bear" mom. Margaret grew up in working-class Manchester during the Depression and WWII, before emigrating to Canada in 1954 with her husband. She loved animals, movies, television, gambling, and game shows - especially Jeopardy, which she excelled at. In recent years, her primary pastimes were watching television and playing bingo at Idlewyld once a week, accompanied by her son-in-law, Leslie Sasaki. There will be no service to celebrate Margaret's life, but memories and expressions of condolence can be shared at www.donaldvbrown.ca
. For anyone who wants to make a donation in Margaret's memory, her favourite charity was the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA.