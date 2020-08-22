1/1
Margaret (Bailey) LAFONTAINE
Passed away at Chartwell Brant Centre Long Term Care Residence, on August 15, 2020, at the age of 97. Predeceased by her husbands, Robert Bailey and Ken Lafontaine, parents, Reuben and Margaret Cockburn, brothers William, Harold and Reuben, sister Laura, children, Mary, Ronald and Danny, and son in law Allen. Loved mother of Carol Hewson and mother in law to Jim and Sharon. Cherished Nana to Kellie, Kym, Pamela, Randy (Christine) Ryan (Darcey) Bradley (Susan) and Troy (Karin) and Nancy. Great Nana to Kayla, Nicholas, Chloe, Tyler (Leah) Alana, Hanna, Holly, Madilynn ,Bailey, Brett and Tyler. Great great Nana to Ellie. Dear sister of Nancy Lennox, Alice Ostrosser, John Cockburn and sister in law to Beverly Cockburn. A Private Family Service and Interment have taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Margaret to The Alzheimer's Society or the Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. We would like to express our gratitude to The Brant Centre - Aldershot floor for the loving care given to our Mom and Nana over the years. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 22, 2020.
