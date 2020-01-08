|
|
In her 95th year Margaret died peacefully in her retirement home on Monday January 6, 2020. Margaret had a long happy life and came to Canada, from Scotland, as a war bride with her loving husband Jim. Jim was a pharmacist and Marg worked many years with Jim in the pharmacy. Margaret and Jim enjoyed many beautiful holidays and cruises and lived life to the fullest. They were a fun couple. Margaret was especially fond of animals. Her friendly kind spirit will be missed by many. A private memorial will take place at a later date.