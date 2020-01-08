Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Laird Patterson


1925 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
In her 95th year Margaret died peacefully in her retirement home on Monday January 6, 2020. Margaret had a long happy life and came to Canada, from Scotland, as a war bride with her loving husband Jim. Jim was a pharmacist and Marg worked many years with Jim in the pharmacy. Margaret and Jim enjoyed many beautiful holidays and cruises and lived life to the fullest. They were a fun couple. Margaret was especially fond of animals. Her friendly kind spirit will be missed by many. A private memorial will take place at a later date.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -