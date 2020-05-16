Margaret Laura CRAMM
1927-07-26 - 2020-05-01
Passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 1, 2020, at Extendicare Hamilton, in her 93rd year, with family at her side. Beloved wife of nearly 69 years to David, and devoted mother to John (Janice), Colin (Sandie), and Ellen (Brian). Proud and loving Nana to Melanie (Kain), Gillian (Nathan), Holly, Laura, and Mary, and great-grandmother to Ella. Predeceased by her parents John and Eileen Harvey and siblings Jean, Denis, George, and Bob. Marg enjoyed travelling, including some far-off places. At home she enjoyed walking, round and square dancing, exercise classes, and playing bridge with her neighbourhood friends. She was a longtime member of Ryerson United Church, Ancaster. Her inquisitive nature led her to try woodworking, cross country skiing, conversational french, piano, and even auto mechanics. She loved reading, always had a book in her hand, and would never refuse a tasty dessert. She was an independent thinker. With her warm, caring, and thoughtful nature Marg served as an example for all of us. She put others' interests before her own, and showed us the importance of always being there for family. The family sends their thanks to staff of Extendicare Hamilton for their dedicated care, and to family and friends for their kindness and support. A memorial service will be held at a later time. If desired, donations in memory of Marg may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster. Online condolences may be provided through: dbancaster.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.
