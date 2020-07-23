Margaret Lilian Brown (nee Congdon) Slipped away peacefully at her residence in Dundas, Ontario on July 19,2020. Born Sept. 22, 1924 to Rev. E. Pierce Congdon and Jean Weber Congdon. Beloved wife of the late Forbes Brown (2009). Predeceased by her brother George (1965), his wife Audrey Wagner Perdue (2015) and their daughter Jane Henderson (2015). Fondly remembered by niece Sue Bramberger (Walter) of Hamilton, nephew Bill Congdon (Liane) of Ottawa and their children Kristen (Kirk) Bennett, Clara and Rae Congdon and Jane's family, husband Paul, of Kintore, Ontario and their children Tom (Whitney), John (Caitlin) and Kate. Proud great great aunt of Anna Jane Henderson and Audrey Ellen Bennett. Margaret was born in Blaine Lake, SK, moved to Theodore, Viscount and Semans SK and to Caistorville and Cayuga when the family returned to Ontario in 1938. Upon graduation in Secretarial Science at Alma College in St. Thomas in 1944, she moved to Toronto where she retired from Marsh & McLennan Limited in 1980. She married Forbes in 1968 and they enjoyed Scottish Country Dancing at Calvin Presbyterian Church where they were members. In 1998, they moved to Hickory Hills in Tillsonburg and Margaret was active in the UCW of St. Paul's United Church. Memorial service to be held at Ostrander's Funeral Home, Tillsonburg at a later date. Interment of ashes in the Tillsonburg Cemetery Columbarium. If desired, donations may be made to Mission & Service, United Church of Canada, www.united-church.ca
. The family wishes to thank all the staff and caregivers at Amica Dundas, for their care and attention to Margaret's well-being during her time there. Personal condolences and favourite memories can be shared at www.ostrandersfuneralhome.com