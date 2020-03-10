|
|
It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Louise on Saturday, March 7, 2020, after a brief, but courageous, battle with cancer. Louise was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, to parents Edward (Ted) and Margaret (Rita) Clarke (nee. Cowan). Beloved wife to the late William (Bill) Dickens. Loving mother to Jason (Anne Marie), Justin (Laura) and Scott (Michelle). Cherished sister to Dianne (Michel) and Ted (Connie). Louise's greatest love and pride was being Nana to Breanna, Ryan, Katherine, Jonathan, Sydney and Alexis, all of whom will miss their Nana dearly. Louise enjoyed a long career as a Registered Nurse serving in both the Intensive Care Unit and Dialysis Unit at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton. In Louise's spare time she was an avid quilter, sewer and gardener as she had a very keen eye for colour and style. Louise's family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the incredible medical staff and volunteers at the Stedman Community Hospice. The family is eternally grateful for the love, care and support that was given to Louise and her family during her stay. Family and friends will be received at Thorpe Brothers Funeral Home & Chapel, 96 West Street, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Visitation from 1 - 2 pm followed by a celebration of Louise's life from 2 - 3 pm with a reception followed afterwards. Family and friends are encouraged to wear their favourite colours to help the family celebrate Louise's life and love of colour. In place of flowers, Louise's family would appreciate donations to be made in her memory to the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford, Ontario. Online condolences can be made at www.thorpebrothersfh.com. (519)759-2211
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 10, 2020