Margaret Mary ADAMS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
76 born in Ardmore, Ireland, resident of Canada, retired nurse, genealogist extraordinaire, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on an Irish rainy morning in Kingsville, Ontario. She was the oldest and only daughter of James and Christina Rooney, sister to Noel and Shelia Rooney and Jim Rooney. Margaret was a wonderful mother and will be greatly missed by her daughters, June Adams, Lorraine Moss, Helen Adams, Carol Dunn and Son in Law Keith. Grandchildren Chloe and Robert Moss, Troy and Eric Dunn. She will always be remembered in how she saw the best in people and putting others before herself. Thank you to the Nephrology and Oncology Nurses and Drs. At Joesph Brant, Oakville Trafalgar, Erie Shores and Windsor Regional, Dr. Callaghan and Dr. Ratwatte. A special thank you to Nurses and PSW's at Saint Elizabeth for your support and care in Margaret's last days. Thank you, Cheryl for your compassion and dedication. She will be greatly missed but her presence always felt, in the hearts of who she touched, in the flowers and birds, in the rain and the sunshine of the day. In lieu of flowers, donations to McMaster Children's Hospital (under Designation choose Other), "3F pediatric oncology clinic"respecting Marg's years of dedication at the Pediatric Oncology Clinic or to the Canadian Nurses Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to SIMPLE CHOICE (Kingsville) 519-254-2585. Online condolences and cherished memories may be shared with the family at www.simplechoicecremation.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved