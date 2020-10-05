This was the last thing my Mom made. This is an Afghan Mom made for her great-great-great-grandchild. She was so proud of this. Mom, you are deeply missed, never forgotten and always remembered. Thanks for giving me a great life. Love you always. Jen and Doug. Mom will be laid to rest on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Stephen's Church in Cayuga at 1 p.m. Because of COVID 19, only family will be able to attend. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre, 600 Spring Gardens Rd, Burlington. Mass will be on Zoom for those unable to attend. You are with Dad now, go in peace.



