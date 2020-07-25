It is with great sadness, that the family announces her passing quietly, at her home in St. George on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Donald (2010). She is survived by her children, Andrew, Janet, and Joanne (Harley), her six grandchildren, Harrison (Brittany) McRobert, Nathan (Samantha), Kayleigh and Meaghan (Scott) Dunn, Marc and Jenny (Noah) Kolonics and her two great-grandchildren, Addison Kolonics and Darcy Dunn. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews in Canada, Scotland, England, and Australia. Predeceased by her parents, and siblings, Ettie, Peter, and Frank McLaughlin. Margaret was a long-time resident of Millgrove before moving to St. George, a retired principal of Glenwood School (HWDSB) and always active in her community. Mum was always ready for a cup of tea and a chat with anyone who dropped by. Special thanks to Dr. Randolph Cross and the Waterdown Medical Clinic as well as the Brant County Community Palliative Team. We really appreciate the wonderful care mum received from Bayshore PSW's and the VON staff. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Margaret's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Participation Support Services Brantford. Online condolences and donations may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com
or by contacting WM. Kipp 519 442 3061.