Margaret Matilda Salter, age 97, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 in Burlington, Ontario surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Preston Salter. Margaret was a loving mother to Rebecca (Paul), Dr. Timothy (Nancy), Rosemary and Darrell (Carla). She was a treasured grandmother to ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Margaret was the eldest of five siblings. She was preceded in death by her brother Garth and two sisters, Audrey and Patricia. She is survived by her youngest sister Valerie. Margaret was a strong, independent and intelligent woman with a keen sense of humour and an infectious laugh. She had a strong work ethic and morale fibre, and embraced all aspects of her life with passion including her love of sports. Margaret had a true zest for life and enriched the lives of all of those around her. Margaret was a devout member of the Church of Our Saviour the Redeemer in Stoney Creek for over 65 years. In recognition of Margaret's devotion to faith, support for her church and her tireless commitment to ministry, she was awarded the Order of Niagara. We are grateful to the supportive staff at Hampton Terrance Care Centre and Joseph Brant Hospital for their outstanding compassion as they cared for our mother. To honour her wishes a Celebration of Life will take place at the Church of Our Saviour the Redeemer in Stoney Creek on Sunday, April 19th at 12 p.m.. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown .ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020