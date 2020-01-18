|
Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 15, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Jack Diamond. Loving mother of Alison (Jorge) and Gareth (Debbie). Cherished grandma/granny of Rico, Jessica, Kirsten and Marissa. Margaret will also be sadly missed by many other relatives and friends of the family. In following Margaret's wishes a private cremation has taken place with a memorial mass to be held in the chapel of St. Joseph's Villa on Saturday, January 25th at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow (56 Governors Rd, Dundas, ON. L9H 5G7). In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Joseph's Villa or the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated. "Mom was always a proud Glaswegian and Scot no matter where she lived."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020