Margaret Murial Kovacs
1927-12-23 - 2020-06-09
Regretfully and lovingly, we announce the peaceful passing of Margaret Murial Kovacs (Handyside) at Kilean Lodge Long Term Care, Grimsby on June 9, 2020 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her kind and gentle husband, Kalman Josef Kovacs (1988), her little brother George Edward Handyside (1978) and her loving parents Jane and Leslie. Margaret is survived by her four children Paul (the late Peggy), Lesley (Dale), Chris (Lynne) and Ian (Nancy). She is also survived and remembered by her 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and extended family in the U.K. Born in Byker Northumberland, U.K. (December 23, 1927) Margaret served in the Women’s Royal English Navy during and following WWII, where she met her husband Kalman. They married in 1949 and in 1967, Margaret with her family moved to Ontario, Canada where she developed roots in Burlington. Margaret enjoyed cooking, knitting and a good cuppa. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed. A very special thank you to the staff at Kilean Lodge for their loving care, compassion and support. Private family service to follow at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 11, 2020.
