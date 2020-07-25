"A Mother's Hug lasts long after she lets go ." It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Margaret Gustin (Cunningham) on July 18th in her 86th year . She lost her short but courageous battle with cancer. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Leslie (Rob Montgomery ), and her son Jay (Shelley). Grandchildren Jennifer (Lisa), Michelle and Kyle Montgomery, Christopher, Lauren, and Sophie Gustin. Her brother Jack (Pat) Cunningham. Predeceased by her husband Charles and son Michael . In lieu of donations or flowers we ask that you take a moment to hug your child , grandchild or friend , or walk in the woods for a moment, an hour or a day . Time waits for no one! Stop and take a breath , appreciate life around you. Live!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store