It is with great sadness we announce that Margaret passed away on May 26 2020 at age 89, peacefully with her family by her side. Predeceased by her loving husband Murray. Beloved mother to Robert "Bob" (Lorraine) and Scott (Deanna). Cherished Grandmother of Bradley (Kaitlyn), Mark, Katherine, Kaitlyn (Jeff), Spencer (Mindy) and loved Great Grandma to Quinn and Lochlan. She is survived by her sister Barbara Watt, brother-in-law Dick Cline, sister-in-law Alva Charter and sister-in-law Barbara French. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers Liston, Ken, Bob, and Jim and sisters Beth, Rita and Jean. Cremation has taken place. A private service will be held and a Celebration of Life will happen at a later date. Our sincere thanks and appreciation to all the staff at Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie, for their support and care. For those who wish, donations in memory of Margaret to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.