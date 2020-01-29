|
|
Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton, on Monday, January 27, 2020 in her 85th year. Predeceased by husband Archie (1999) of 46 years. Margaret found love again with Fred George (deceased) for 11 wonderful years. Loving and devoted mother of Renee and Doug Jones, Rick and Joan Smith, and Michelle Smith-Giavedoni and Dave Hutton. Proud grandma of Scott, the late Ryan, the late Breanne, Chelsey, Meagan, Bianca, Nick, Jake and Sam, and great-grandma of Syren and Gavin. Dear sister of Marlene Barr and Howard Clarke. Following cremation, a Memorial Gathering will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road), STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., with Tributes at 5:30 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020