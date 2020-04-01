|
|
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mom at the age of 82. Deeply loved mother of Darlene & Phil, JoAnne & Gary. Grandchildren Richard, Jessica & Anthony. She adored her Great Grandchildren Jasmyne, Penelope & Landon. Much loved sister of Barb & Bill Waugh, Bill & Paula King. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Michelle & Kevin, Dave & Laurie for your love & support. Predeceased by her parents Percival & Lillian King and her sister Betty Lillicrop. Much thanks to all the staff at Leisure Living Retirement Home. We are so grateful for all you did for Mom. Cremation has taken place. As per her wishes there will be no service. Until we meet again Mom, "I love you more"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 1, 2020