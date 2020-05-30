Margaret Ruth LEPARD
Passed away suddenly at the Brantford General Hospital on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in her 84th year. Loving sister of Marjorie Beckett- Vos (Evert), Patricia Woodney, John Lepard (Christine) and Janice Platt. Predeceased by her parents Arthur and Marion and brother David. Predeceased by her brother in-law Errol Beckett, Walter Woodney, Leonard Wareing, Allan Platt and sister in law Bonnie Lepard. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews from Brantford, Toronto, Chicago, Hamilton, Calgary, Winona, Woodstock and Ingersoll. She was quite devoted to her family. Her warm and vibrant smile will be deeply missed especially by all at Foot Loose Residence. She was a long time member of Sydenham-Heritage United Church. The family wish to thank Chris and Randy from Footloose for their care, compassion and friendship to Margaret. Also a thank you to Dr. Wynn and the staff at the Brantford General Hospital for their care, compassion and dignity. A private graveside service will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted with Beckett-Glaves Family Funeral Centre, 88 Brant Ave. Brantford, 519-752-4331. Donations to a charity of your choice or Mental Health Association would be appreciated. Online condolences, donations and tributes will be available at www.beckettglaves.com. A tree will be planted in memory of Margaret in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.
