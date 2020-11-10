Peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Reunited with her husband James (2015) and will lovingly be remembered and cherished by her daughter Barb (also her shopping buddy), her son-in-law John Juranic, her granddaughter Jennifer and her grand-canine Dallas the golden retriever. Dear sister of John and Nick Ozimok (deceased), Mary Spilchuk and Elizabeth Osadec. We will always owe a debt of gratitude to Dr. Richard Whitlock for his valiant efforts to attempt to save mom. Also, a big SHOUT-OUT is in order for the staff at both the Juravinski and Hamilton General Hospitals who went above and beyond to assist mom during the final lap of her life. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at the Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Avenue Drive, Stoney Creek on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 12pm until the time of Memorial Service at 1pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. To attend the visitation and service, all guests must register at www.donaldvbrown.ca
to choose a scheduled visitation time. All visitation periods are scheduled in 20 minute increments. Masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation will be sincerely appreciated. My heart has been shattered... I really don't know how I will move forward without you, Mom. Until we meet again.