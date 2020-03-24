|
69 of Queensville, died March 21, 2020 at Newmarket's Southlake Regional Health Centre, of cancer. Born September 3rd, 1950, Marg was the second daughter of the late Finley and Korrie McEwen (Stolk). Finley, a mechanical engineer, moved the family frequently and Marg always claimed her bad handwriting was directly attributable to the many schools she attended when younger. Brought up mainly in Edmonton and Toronto, Marg was a voracious reader from young and obtained her BA in English from Victoria College, UofT in 1972. She turned her love of language into a successful career as the owner of APL, an advertising production company. Marg married her high school sweetheart, Alec Taylor Cloke, in 1971 and they had a successful partnership in love and in life for over 49 years. Their affection for the north country, open spaces and water led Marg and Alec to a friendly boating community both in Toronto and at a second home in Florida. Marg was twice President of the Zonta Club of Toronto, a businesswomen's service organization promoting the status of women world-wide. Introduced to the organization by her grandmother-in-law Olga Cloke, Marg served in several positions with distinction for many years. Marg loved her family and will be sadly missed by sister Maryke McEwen, nephew Jessie O'Connor (Jennifer Burns), sister Marian McEwen (OwenAlexander), nephew Christopher Daurio (Cynthia) and three great-nephew/nieces Gage, Malaya and Salena Daurio and by life-long friend Daria Danko. Also remembered by the extended McEwen family in Toronto and Vos family in Holland. Special thanks to Southlake Regional Health Centre for their tender end-of-life care during difficult times, with Alec by her side every step of the way. Due to the present situation with covid-19, a Celebration of Life is postponed until the social distancing ban is lifted. Should you care to make a donation to Southlake Regional Healthcare in Margaretha's honour, in appreciation of their care. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 24, 2020