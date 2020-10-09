Surrounded by her loving husband and family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margherita on October 7, 2020 in her 82nd year. Adored wife of Domenico of 57 years. Cherished mother of Anthony DiFelice, Massimo (Patty) DiFelice, and Ralph (Franca) DiFelice. Loved Nonna to Domenic, Dante and Matteo. Predeceased by parents Rafaelle and Annunziata D'Amico and in-laws Antonio and Eva DiFelice. Survived by her siblings; Donata Pinciaro (late Franco), Marisa Silvestri (late Luciano), Pat D'Amico (Joyce), Rosa Tornifoglia (late Rocco), Brother-in-law Pasquale DiFelice (late Luciana) and Rosina DiPasquale (late Quinto). Margherita will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and her Waterdown Collision family and friends. Born in Pettorano, Sul Gizio, Italy. Immigrated to Canada in 1958. Margherita was the strength and Matriarch of her family and founding partner of Waterdown Collision alongside her husband Domenic. Margherita was a self taught bookkeeper / accountant for the company for over 30 years. She will be forever remembered for her bright smile, compassion and heartwarming presence to her family, friends and community. Her Love & Joy was cooking, reading, Netflix binging and was quite the seamstress making all her siblings and her own bridesmaid's dresses in her younger days. May the Angels lift you to Eternal peaceful rest. Forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Cystic Fibrosis Canada would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. There will be a visitation for family at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. (Visitation is for Family and those planning to attend will need to RSVP). Funeral Mass will be held at ST. THOMAS THE APOSTLE CHURCH, 715 Centre Rd., Waterdown on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 9 a.m. (Family and Friends that plan to attend will need to RSVP). Private family Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Our Lady of Victory Mausoleum. COVID-19 restrictions limit capacity and require contact tracing which is why those attending will need to RSVP; Protocols require everyone to wear a mask. Please sign the Tribute Wall and RSVP through the 'SignUp' tab on Margherita's obituary at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
(If needed to RSVP by phone, call 905-689-4852 between 9 and 5 p.m.)